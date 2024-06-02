Steve Miller sweet message to Eminem after 'Houdini'

Eminem sampled Steve Miller's Abracadabra in the new track Houdini. Now, the latter has written a letter to praise the Slim Shady rapper.



Taking to Instagram, The Joker singer wrote, "I have always tried to credit, honor, and respect the major influencers in my life and to always credit, honor royalties and share knowledge of their work through my own work."

He continued, "I didn't know it would be this way when I was a kid trying to make a living playing music and making records, I only knew I had to respect the art that came before me and fight for it too, among all the crooks, thieves, and imposters."

Mentioning Em, he said he is one of the few artists "who take the time or make the effort to stand up for themselves and credit and respect their influencers at the same time."

"Marshall Mathers you are an exception and on my short list of people who respect the art. To be included in your process feels good while I'm still singing and playing the music I love. I'm Honored," the 80-year-old concluded.

Released in 1982, Abracadabra remained at No.1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.