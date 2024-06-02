Girls Aloud concert halted as fan nearly pulls Cheryl off stage

Girls Aloud member Cheryl faced a terrifying moment during band's show in Newcastle.

During the show on Friday Cheryl was left shaken as a fan tried to pull her off the stage while she was greeting the crowd.

However, a security guard intervened quickly, helping Cheryl regain her balance.

The band, consisting of member Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts, Kimberley Walsh is currently on their The Girls Aloud Show tour, honoring their late member Sarah Harding.

Newcastle gig was an emotional homecoming for Cheryl, who grew up in the city.

Despite the scare, Cheryl managed to deliver a heartfelt speech, expressing gratitude to her hometown crowd.

"I don’t think you could ever really know what it’s like to be stood here 22 years later in a room full of Geordies, the place where I dreamed a dream," she said in her speech.

Cheryl added, "When I left from the Central [train station] 22 years ago, I could never have imagined being with you all tonight. So thank you, from the bottom of my heart for everything you’ve done. I left with a suitcase and a dream and I’m back with my best friends 22 years later."