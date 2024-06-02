 
Geo News

Girls Aloud concert halted as fan nearly pulls Cheryl off stage

Cheryl delivered a heartfelt speech during Girls Aloud show in Newcastle

By
Web Desk

June 02, 2024

Girls Aloud concert halted as fan nearly pulls Cheryl off stage
Girls Aloud concert halted as fan nearly pulls Cheryl off stage

Girls Aloud member Cheryl faced a terrifying moment during band's show in Newcastle.

During the show on Friday Cheryl was left shaken as a fan tried to pull her off the stage while she was greeting the crowd.

However, a security guard intervened quickly, helping Cheryl regain her balance.

The band, consisting of member Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts, Kimberley Walsh is currently on their The Girls Aloud Show tour, honoring their late member Sarah Harding.

Newcastle gig was an emotional homecoming for Cheryl, who grew up in the city. 

Despite the scare, Cheryl managed to deliver a heartfelt speech, expressing gratitude to her hometown crowd.

"I don’t think you could ever really know what it’s like to be stood here 22 years later in a room full of Geordies, the place where I dreamed a dream," she said in her speech.

Cheryl added, "When I left from the Central [train station] 22 years ago, I could never have imagined being with you all tonight. So thank you, from the bottom of my heart for everything you’ve done. I left with a suitcase and a dream and I’m back with my best friends 22 years later." 

Kendall, Kylie Jenner bonded over Billie Eilish's 'L'Amour de Ma Vie'
Kendall, Kylie Jenner bonded over Billie Eilish's 'L'Amour de Ma Vie'
Taylor Swift returns Cara Delevingne favour in sweet way
Taylor Swift returns Cara Delevingne favour in sweet way
Neve Campbell reveals how she
Neve Campbell reveals how she "can't stop' her children from their 'passion'
Travis Kelce celebrated Taylor Swift's pal Jack Antonoff's birthday
Travis Kelce celebrated Taylor Swift's pal Jack Antonoff's birthday
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse prioritize time alone after daughter
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse prioritize time alone after daughter
Morgan Wade reveals 'digital detox' reason behind good mental health
Morgan Wade reveals 'digital detox' reason behind good mental health
Feroze Khan welcomes new bride as he ties the knot again video
Feroze Khan welcomes new bride as he ties the knot again
Will Smith, Martin Lawrence point out 'fun quirks' of their friendship
Will Smith, Martin Lawrence point out 'fun quirks' of their friendship
Vanessa Bryant collaborates to keep late Kobe Bryant's memory alive
Vanessa Bryant collaborates to keep late Kobe Bryant's memory alive
What Jolene fans think of Beyonce's cover after Dolly Parton found it bold
What Jolene fans think of Beyonce's cover after Dolly Parton found it bold
Jennifer Lopez keen to 'minimize collateral damage' amid Ben Affleck split?
Jennifer Lopez keen to 'minimize collateral damage' amid Ben Affleck split?
Paris Hilton makes music comeback with new album 'Infinite Icon'
Paris Hilton makes music comeback with new album 'Infinite Icon'