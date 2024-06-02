 
'The Acolyte' star names most dangerous weapon in 'Star Wars'

Rebecca Henderson sheds light on a new weapon, the lightwhip, in ''Star Wars: The Acolyte'

June 02, 2024

'The Acolyte' star names most dangerous weapon in 'Star Wars'

Star Wars is known for its lightsabers, but in the upcoming series The Acolyte, a lightwhip was used, which the actress Rebecca Henderson, who wields it, said was extremely dangerous.

During an interview with Comic Book, the 43-year-old was asked about whether the training for lightsaber and lightwhip would be any different.

"The training wasn't that different," she added. "But I suppose the lightwhip is very dangerous," noting, "The training wasn't different, but so much wrist work, so much wrist. As you can see in the shot, I'm going behind me. So it's something that I'm not seeing in front of me."

Elsewhere in the interview, Rebecca was asked about whether she was aware how VFX was done for the new weapon in the show. 

"It's not my department. But I didn't see it until recently. The new clip that they released was the first time I've seen the full, you know, the prongs of the thing go up ... I was like, 'It's awesome!'"

