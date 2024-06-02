 
Kate Middleton, Prince William finally break silence on Royal Lodge?

King Charles seemingly wants Kate Middleton and Prince William to move into Royal Lodge

June 02, 2024

Prince William and Kate Middleton have apparently reacted to King Charles and Prince Andrew’s ongoing rift over Royal Lodge.

Royal expert Richard Palmer took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and revealed that the future king and queen do not want to move into Royal Lodge.

He tweeted, “Time will tell but friends of the Prince and Princess of Wales have insisted they aren’t looking to move into Royal Lodge.

“In fact, they say the couple are extremely happy at Adelaide Cottage and chose it over larger properties because it was the home they wanted.”

The fresh claims came amid reports the King wants the Duke of York Prince Andrew out of Royal Lodge, his 30-room mansion. But Prince Andrew refuses to budge. Now the King threatens to cut the funding he gives his brother.

There were also reports Prince William and Kate Middleton are desperate to move to Royal Lodge.

Earlier, Richard Palmer also claimed the King can’t force Andrew out because the Duke of York’s lease is with the Crown Estate (an independent property company set up to make money for the UK government). “But he can cut financial support to his brother.”

