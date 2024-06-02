 
King Charles gives major royal role to David Beckham amid rift with Harry, Meghan

David Beckham is reportedly very close to Kate Middleton, Prince William and King Charles

June 02, 2024

King Charles has handed a major royal role to former football legend David Beckham amid his rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to reports, David Beckham has been appointed an ambassador of The King’s Foundation by King Charles — giving his knighthood credentials a boost.

The People reported King Charles, 75, established the charity as the Prince of Wales in 1990 to create improved communities where people, places and the planet can harmoniously coexist.

The foundation provides holistic solutions to challenges facing the world today.

“We champion a sustainable approach to how we live our lives and build our communities, we run a diverse programme of education and training for all ages and backgrounds, and we regenerate and care for places where communities thrive and that visitors enjoy,” the charity claims.

The appointment was announced on Saturday.

Earlier, there were rumours Victoria Beckham and David had allegedly ended their friendship with longtime friends Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The reports claimed they ended their friendship after they were accused of leaking sources about Harry and Meghan. 

