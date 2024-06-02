 
Kate Middleton reconsidering role in Trooping of Colour for King Charles

Kate Middleton planning a major surprise role for the upcoming Trooping of Colour event

June 02, 2024

Kate Middleton is seemingly reconsidering her stance on the Trooping of Color event that will be hosted for King Charles in the Trooping of Colour event.

News of the princess’ plans have been brough to light by The Daily Mail.

According to the outlet, Kate Middleton has started to reconsider her plans for the upcoming event.

This is “if she is feeling well enough”, as per the outlet’s report.

For those unversed, Kate Middleton is also battling a cancer battle filled with preventative chemotherapy treatments.

News of Kate Middleton’s cancer also coincided with that of King Charles, who is battling and unspecified type of cancer as well.

Both diagnoses were made following routine procedures, for Kate Middleton it was a planned abdominal procedure, where as for King Charles it was a checkup for his enlarged prostate.

