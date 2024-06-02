Prince William shares delightful post to celebrate as Kate Middleton recovers from cancer

 
Kate Middleton is currently undergoing cancer treatment

June 02, 2024

Prince William has delighted fans with a meaningful post on social media as his wife Kate Middleton continues to recover from cancer.

The future king reacted to The Earthshot Prize’s ‘Monthly Optimism Roundup For May 2024’ post on X, formerly Twitter and said “what better way to celebrate environmental success stories.”

Prince William tweeted, “Ahead of #WorldEnvironmentDay next week, what better way to celebrate environmental success stories than via @EarthshotPrize's monthly optimism round-up...”

Earlier, the Earthshot Prize, launched by Prince William in 2020 to support climate and environmental innovators across the world, said “In this month’s roundup of positive global news, we highlight a rewilding project in Romania that’s a win-win for nature and the climate, and learn about the difference Roam’s electric motorcycles can have as they hit the road in Kenya.”

It further said, “Plus, discover the clever satellite tech finding new coral reefs, the EU’s new plans to tackle plastic pollution, and find out about Sea Forest’s solution being picked for a multimillion-dollar trial.”

