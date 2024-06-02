 
Ben Affleck's final advice to Jennifer Lopez ahead of split revealed

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly hold different priorities in life

Web Desk

June 02, 2024

Ben Affleck seemingly cares for Jennifer Lopez even after moving out of their dream house.

While reports regarding the couple’s imminent divorce are increasing day-by-day, a new report by The Sun explained how much Ben Affleck still cares for his wife of two years.

A tipster claimed about the Daredevil alum, “[Ben] just wants what's best for her and feels she's doing a lot of mediocre projects and is surrounded by yes people who are also sometimes making decisions for her.”

Referencing the mother of two’s all-packed work schedule, the source said, “Jen is also often doing 50 things at once,” but Ben Affleck reportedly does not hold the same ambitions and wants her to “prioritize” her life and kids over all work commitments. 

“Ben is not working as much by choice and she's overworking,” the insider continued and noted, “So their priorities are different, even though she has been dedicated to her marriage and kids, she's very busy,” after which they concluded.

It is pertinent to mention here that this report comes after another insider dished to In Touch Weekly that Jennifer Lopez has developed a defense mechanism to cope with her ongoing marital stresses.

