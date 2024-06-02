King Charles needs to replace Prince Harry, Meghan's positions

King Charles’ should be making the most of his “limited work duties” amid cancer battle.

According to publicist Haddy Folivi, the monarch’s PR team needs to “shake things up” in order to prove to the state that their taxes are not going in vain.

"The royal family definitely needs a shake-up. With King Charles somewhat limited in what he can do work-wise, there is only so much that Prince William and the Queen can do,” he told OK!

Haddy further added, “So the royals will have to draw on the reserves and enlist some more working royals so us, the taxpayers, feel like we are getting our money's worth,"

The PR expert continued that in citing the passage of the Elizabethan era and Charles III's wishes for a "slimmed-down monarchy,” the palace should come up with strategies to make up for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s previous positions.

“The Palace should be very strategic and opt for more younger members of the Firm, as we are still reeling from the loss of Prince Harry and Meghan. I think it's a good thing — more working royals mean they can spread the royal brand further and faster with people who have lived and breathed the institution their whole lives,” Haddy explained.