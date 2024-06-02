 
Geo News

Psychic predicts specific time for Kate Middleton's return to public amid cancer battle

Buckingham Palace confirmed earlier this week that Kate Middleton will not be taking the salute at the Colonel’s Review, the traditional rehearsal for Trooping the Colour

By
Web Desk

June 02, 2024

Psychic predicts specific time for Kate Middletons return to public amid cancer battle
Psychic predicts specific time for Kate Middleton's return to public amid cancer battle

Celebrity psychic astrologer Inbaal Honigman has predicted Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s exact return date to public amid her cancer battle.

Reading the Princess of Wales Tarot for the months ahead, Inbaal claimed: “The luckiest card in the Tarot indicates a wonderful June for the future queen.”

Inbaal Honigman further claims, “She visits the theatre, finds time to go shopping, and treats herself kindly. She feels lucky to live the life that she’s living.”

Psychic predicts specific time for Kate Middleton's return to public amid cancer battle

Kate Middleton is finding that spending time with friends or popping out to the shops whenever possible provides a fun break from thinking too much, the psychic went on saying.

The astrologer’s predictions came after Buckingham Palace confirmed earlier this week that Kate Middleton will not be taking the salute at the Colonel’s Review, the traditional rehearsal on June 8 for Trooping the Colour.

According to royal expert Richard Palmer, the Princess of Wales is expected to return to official duties only when given the all-clear by doctors after her cancer treatment.

Prince Andrew's become a prisoner of his own pride trying to fight King Charles
Prince Andrew's become a prisoner of his own pride trying to fight King Charles
King Charles needs to replace Prince Harry, Meghan's positions
King Charles needs to replace Prince Harry, Meghan's positions
First Lady of Nigeria breaks silence on Meghan Markle's outfit controversy
First Lady of Nigeria breaks silence on Meghan Markle's outfit controversy
Prince William shares delightful post to celebrate as Kate Middleton recovers from cancer
Prince William shares delightful post to celebrate as Kate Middleton recovers from cancer
Ben Affleck's final advice to Jennifer Lopez ahead of split revealed
Ben Affleck's final advice to Jennifer Lopez ahead of split revealed
King Charles gives major royal role to David Beckham amid rift with Harry, Meghan
King Charles gives major royal role to David Beckham amid rift with Harry, Meghan
Kate Middleton, Prince William finally break silence on Royal Lodge?
Kate Middleton, Prince William finally break silence on Royal Lodge?
Kanye West, Bianca Censori aim to silence critics
Kanye West, Bianca Censori aim to silence critics
Kendall Jenner enjoying 'queen treatment' by Bad Bunny: Insider
Kendall Jenner enjoying 'queen treatment' by Bad Bunny: Insider
'The Acolyte' star names most dangerous weapon in 'Star Wars'
'The Acolyte' star names most dangerous weapon in 'Star Wars'
Glen Powell gets honest about 'Hit Man' intimate scenes
Glen Powell gets honest about 'Hit Man' intimate scenes
Shiloh keeps Angelina Jolie 'out of loop' from big decision
Shiloh keeps Angelina Jolie 'out of loop' from big decision