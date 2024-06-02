Psychic predicts specific time for Kate Middleton's return to public amid cancer battle

Celebrity psychic astrologer Inbaal Honigman has predicted Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s exact return date to public amid her cancer battle.



Reading the Princess of Wales Tarot for the months ahead, Inbaal claimed: “The luckiest card in the Tarot indicates a wonderful June for the future queen.”

Inbaal Honigman further claims, “She visits the theatre, finds time to go shopping, and treats herself kindly. She feels lucky to live the life that she’s living.”

Kate Middleton is finding that spending time with friends or popping out to the shops whenever possible provides a fun break from thinking too much, the psychic went on saying.



The astrologer’s predictions came after Buckingham Palace confirmed earlier this week that Kate Middleton will not be taking the salute at the Colonel’s Review, the traditional rehearsal on June 8 for Trooping the Colour.

According to royal expert Richard Palmer, the Princess of Wales is expected to return to official duties only when given the all-clear by doctors after her cancer treatment.