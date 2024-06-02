 
Prince William's secret future plans for 'romantic' getaway with Kate Middleton revealed

Prince William's top priority is Kate Middleton's health as she is undergoing cancer treatment

June 02, 2024

Prince William is expected to plan a special trip with his wife Kate Middleton amid the Princess of Wales cancer recovery, a psychic has predicted.

Celebrity psychic astrologer Inbaal Honigman has predicted Prince William’s secret romantic plans for the future queen after palace confirmed she will not be taking the salute at the Colonel’s Review, the traditional rehearsal on June 8 for Trooping the Colour.

According to Cheat Sheet, Inbaal predicts that Prince William’s schedule is going to be demanding to start the summer.

She said although the Prince of Wales will be busy, the future king “makes sure that he can find the time to enjoy his family, read a book, and go for a country walk, ensuring that he doesn’t suffer from burnout.”

About the secret romantic trip, Inbaal said and when William gets a break in his schedule, he will plan a special trip with the Princess.

The psychic drew “The Wheel of Fortune” card for Prince William and predicted this indicates “A busy month with lots of work meetings for William, but also a chance to spend some special moments with his wife, possibly a secret romantic getaway for the hardworking pair.”

