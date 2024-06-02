Photo: Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber 'not a match made in heaven': Source

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber are reportedly very different people.

While the long-time couple might be the perfect example of opposites attract, a source privy to In Touch Weekly shared that the duo is not oblivious to these differences.

A mole squealed about the duo, "This is not a match made in heaven,” before noting, “and it's starting to dawn on Austin that Kaia doesn't take her so-called 'career' nearly as seriously as he does."

For those unversed, the fashion mogul Kaia was raised in a strong and rich family, whereas the Dune star has humble roots.

Pointing out this different in their backgrounds, the source declared, "Kaia is from a different world than Austin, who had to fight for everything he has and prove himself at every turn."

"The fact that his dreams are finally coming true after years of struggle has only intensified that disconnection. Sure, they're both 'actors' but they have nothing in common, and they know it," they remarked before signing off from the chat.

This news comes as a shock as just a week ago another insider told People Magazine, “Kaia and Austin are going strong."

Then, the couple was papped enjoying a date in New York City for part of Memorial Day Weekend and "they held hands the entire way to dinner and stopped and hugged a few times before going into a club [on May 24].”

“They definitely looked happy and in love,” the source mentioned about the couple at that time.