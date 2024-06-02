Kate Middleton's critics warned as she makes future plans

Kate Middleton’s trolls have been issued a strong warning as the Princess of Wales is making future plans.



The warning has come from royal expert Phil Dampier, who says Kate Middleton trolls need to stop – the Princess is a superstar and will be bigger than ever when she returns.

Speaking to the Sun, Dampier said Kate had always been the star of the Royal Family - and trolls needed to leave her alone.

He said, "I think most normal people are, most people are just happy to let her recover.

"Obviously you've still unfortunately got some very silly people on the internet, trolls on Twitter and various other things and I'm afraid there's nothing much you can do about those people.

"There are some nutters out there who will spread all sorts of ridiculous rumours about her but most people will be happy for her to recover in the background."

The royal expert warned the critics, "When she comes back she'll probably be bigger than ever but needs to make sure she's fully fit.

"She was already the biggest star in the Royal Family and when she comes back she'll be bigger than ever."

The royal expert’s remarks came after a celebrity psychic predicted Kate Middleton “feels lucky to live the life she does” and is making future plans.