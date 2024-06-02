 
David Beckham teases Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with new post?

King Charles recently honoured David Beckham and reportedly refused to meet Prince Harry during his UK trip

June 02, 2024

Former footballer David Beckham has apparently teased Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by sharing photos with King Charles.

Beckham took to Instagram and shared adorable photos with King Charles after the monarch appointed him the ambassador of The King’s Foundation.

He said in the caption of the post, “I’m honoured to become an Ambassador for The King’s Foundation.”

Seemingly teasing Harry and Meghan following King Charles snub to the Duke during his UK visit, David Beckham said, “It was inspiring to hear from His Majesty about the Foundation’s projects and ambitions during my recent visit to Highgrove Gardens…

“As someone who grew up in London but has developed a love of the countryside, I’m looking forward to supporting the Foundation’s education programmes and efforts to ensure young people have a greater understanding of nature and we shared beekeeping tips.”

Beckham shared photos with the King days after the monarch held meeting with him and reportedly refused to meet Harry during his UK trip.

Prince Harry’s spokesperson had confirmed, “In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the U.K., it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme.

“The duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

