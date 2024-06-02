Kanye West, Bianca Censori ‘thriving' together after THIS move

Kanye West and Bianca Censori seem ‘closer’ and happier, per an expert

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are reportedly working together and spending more time together. PR professional Katya Varbanova says this will have a positive effect on their relationship.

"I think the couple working together is a good idea," she told The Mirror. "Bianca is not only incredibly smart and well educated but according to her own admission, she was artistic ever since she was a child and had dreams of becoming a sculptor one day."

"So as a creative and ambitious woman she has a lot to add to any business — including Kanye's. She clearly has a distinct taste too, which is important for any business' brand strategy," Varbanova added.

"If a couple can get along working together, it can actually make their relationship stronger and make them two feel closer, having a shared purpose, creating something together," she explained.

"Plus, this way they're spending less time away from each other and traveling for business together. They're married so it is no surprise their commitments have extended to their work as well. As a couple, they clearly continue to turn heads, which brings more publicity to them as individuals and therefore their businesses," the PR expert added of Kanye and Bianca.

She went on to note, "They seem to thrive in the spotlight and enjoy sharing it together."