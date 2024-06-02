 
Geo News

Leonard Nimoy's son opens up on father's feud with William Shatner

Star Trek icons Leonard Nimoy and William Shatner fell out before Nimoy's death in 2015

By
Web Desk

June 02, 2024

Star Trek icon Leonard Nimoy’s son knows what made him stop talking to his co-star William Shatner, but won’t disclose the ordeal.

“I know why,” said Adam Nimoy, who has penned “The Most Human: Reconciling with My Father, Leonard Nimoy,”

He then said he’d like to “let sleeping dogs lie,” in an interview with Page Six.

“It’s unfortunate, it’s sad,” he commented on the pair’s broken friendship, noting that there was “a period of time where they were really beautifully together.”

He shared how he and his sister Julie were surprised when Leonard called Shatner his best friend in his memoir, as they’d often heard their father talk about his spats with his fictional captain.

“Julie and I were scratching our heads like … you’ve knocked heads with Bill, all your professional life,” he said.

“And now they had some reconciliation and it was beautiful, but it just didn’t. They just couldn’t sustain it. And that’s unfortunate,” he added.

The Boston Legal actor, for his part, claimed in his memoir Leonard: My Fifty-Year Friendship with a Remarkable Man, that their differences were due to him trying to include Leonard in a Star Trek documentary without his permission. In the same book, he also revealed that the duo were not on speaking terms in the last five years of his costar’s life.

Leonard passed away in 2015, with Shatner grieving him, saying, “I loved Leonard as my dearest brother. When he died, a part of me died.”

