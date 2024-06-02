 
Kourtney Kardashian breaks silence on controversial argument with Kim

Kourtney Kardashian explained that fans often analyze her fights with Kim Kardashian deeply

June 02, 2024

Kourtney Kardashian recently revealed that she was unaware a heated argument with her sister, Kim Kardashian was being filmed.

The argument, which aired last season of The Kardashians, showed Kourtney and Kim exchanging harsh words.

During the exchange, Kourtney expressed her hatred, while Kim revealed that the Lemme founder's kids had come to her with problems about their mother.

In the latest episode, the reality TV star revealed she had no idea their phone conversation was being recorded.

Kourtney explained that fans often analyze her fights with Kim deeply, but she insisted that their relationship is typical of siblings.

"You know, we’re sisters. I think people forget... They always say, like on our show, ‘How are they gonna get through it?’ And they pick sides and everyone gets really riled up," Kourtney said.

She added, "I’m sure a lot of people have had, like, crazy fights with their siblings. Maybe ours are more extreme... I really don’t know."

The SKIMS founder also noted, "there’s this huge misconception that Kourtney and I hate each other," adding, "The thing about Kourtney and I, no matter how crazy things are, no matter what’s going on — if she needs something, I’m there. If I need something, she’s there. And it will always be that way no matter what we’re going through."

