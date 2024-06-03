 
Geo News

Evan Ross reveals secrets to decade-long marriage with Ashlee Simpson Ross

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Ross got married in August 2014

By
Web Desk

June 03, 2024

Evan Ross reveals secrets to decade-long marriage with Ashlee Simpson Ross
Evan Ross reveals secrets to decade-long marriage with Ashlee Simpson Ross

Evan Rose and Ashlee Simpson Ross have been married for 10 years and are going strong.

On Saturday, June 1, during Operation Smile's Malibu Family Fun Fest in Malibu, in Malibu California, the 35-year-old musician told PEOPLE magazine secrets of his Happy marriage.

"I don't know. I think that we love each other, and it's meant to be,” he said to the outlet. “And we enjoy each other's company, and we love our children."

The American actor went on to say that he and Ashlee ‘love each other and keep their love life ‘exciting’.

"We're staying in Malibu this weekend. It's nice,” the Hunger Games: Mockingjay actor said.

During an interview in February with PEOPLE magazine, Ashlee said, "I feel like if we haven't had a moment, [he'll] take me to a hotel or [if] we've been in kid land, he'll surprise me with a nice together alone moment, which is nice."

It is pertinent to mention that Evan and Ashlee first started dating in 2013 and after a relationship of one year the celebrity couple tied the knot.

Additionally, the duo also share two children, 8-year-old daughter Jagger Snow, and 3-year-old son Ziggy Blu.

However, Ashlee also has a 15-year-old son, Bronx Mowgli, whom she shares with ex-husband Pete Wentz.

Jenna Dewan gives insights into her last month of pregnancy
Jenna Dewan gives insights into her last month of pregnancy
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos mark their son Michael's 27th birthday
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos mark their son Michael's 27th birthday
Lil Wayne scares away daughter's boyfriends?
Lil Wayne scares away daughter's boyfriends?
Vanessa Hudgens drools over husband Cole Tucker's pitching debut
Vanessa Hudgens drools over husband Cole Tucker's pitching debut
Jim Henson's daughter recalls parents' being 'supportive of each other'
Jim Henson's daughter recalls parents' being 'supportive of each other'
Christie Brinkley gushes about embracing modeling at 70
Christie Brinkley gushes about embracing modeling at 70
Tiffany Haddish reveals how she opts for 'candy' to maintain sobriety
Tiffany Haddish reveals how she opts for 'candy' to maintain sobriety
Jennifer Lopez steps out for lunch post tour cancellation
Jennifer Lopez steps out for lunch post tour cancellation
Naomi Watts uploads sweet photo of son Sasha
Naomi Watts uploads sweet photo of son Sasha
Kylie Jenner gets sisterly advice to 'walk away' from Timothée Chalamet
Kylie Jenner gets sisterly advice to 'walk away' from Timothée Chalamet
Nicki Minaj faces backlash after Amsterdam concert cancellation
Nicki Minaj faces backlash after Amsterdam concert cancellation
Mario Lopez on how he feels after turning 50
Mario Lopez on how he feels after turning 50