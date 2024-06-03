Evan Ross reveals secrets to decade-long marriage with Ashlee Simpson Ross

Evan Rose and Ashlee Simpson Ross have been married for 10 years and are going strong.



On Saturday, June 1, during Operation Smile's Malibu Family Fun Fest in Malibu, in Malibu California, the 35-year-old musician told PEOPLE magazine secrets of his Happy marriage.

"I don't know. I think that we love each other, and it's meant to be,” he said to the outlet. “And we enjoy each other's company, and we love our children."

The American actor went on to say that he and Ashlee ‘love each other and keep their love life ‘exciting’.

"We're staying in Malibu this weekend. It's nice,” the Hunger Games: Mockingjay actor said.

During an interview in February with PEOPLE magazine, Ashlee said, "I feel like if we haven't had a moment, [he'll] take me to a hotel or [if] we've been in kid land, he'll surprise me with a nice together alone moment, which is nice."

It is pertinent to mention that Evan and Ashlee first started dating in 2013 and after a relationship of one year the celebrity couple tied the knot.

Additionally, the duo also share two children, 8-year-old daughter Jagger Snow, and 3-year-old son Ziggy Blu.

However, Ashlee also has a 15-year-old son, Bronx Mowgli, whom she shares with ex-husband Pete Wentz.