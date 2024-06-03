 
Bianca Censori defies modesty in new shocking outfit

Bianca Censori again breaks the internet with a wild dress in Italy

Wild and bold was the description of Bianca Censori outfit which would set alarms in a country where she was previously under fire for defying modesty with her shocking fashion sense.

The outing is in Prato, Italy, and is said to be part of a “business meeting” where the husband-wife duo visited.

But, for the day, the Yeezy architect opted for her usual provocative fashion style.

The outfit is described as a white high-cut thong bodysuit that exposed the sides of her assets.

She, meanwhile, chose her hair to be slicked and wore tan wedge heels. Her makeup was minimal, and her hand carried a sketchbook.

Her husband, Kanye West, similarly matched his wife and went for a complete white outfit.

Amid the outcry over these dresses, it was believed Kanye was arm-twisting Bianca to slip into these outfits.

However, a source painted a different picture, explaining to In Touch that the Melbourne native is on board with this because she likes the attention.

“Bianca is extremely intelligent, well-educated and beyond ambitious,” the source added. “This idea that she’s some sort of victim is way off the mark. She’s absolutely loving the attention she creates by baring her body in public.”

The insider noted, “She’s got no problem flaunting her incredible body if that’s what keeps Kanye happy."

"Putting up with his madness is a means to an end for her. Bianca is getting everything she wants in the way of fashion deals and connections.”

