Kate Middleton's top priority amid cancer battle exposed

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is being fully supported by Prince William, who has been devoted to her recuperation amid her cancer battle.



However, the future queen’s top priority remains her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during her cancer treatment.

An insider recently told the OK Magazine, “Princess Kate is still focusing on her recovery but she has been spotted running errands with her family.

Kate Middleton's top priority amid cancer battle exposed

“Her priority remains on her young children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. She is being fully supported by Prince William.”



Earlier, a source close to the royals told the Life and Style “William is constantly propping up cushions and offering her back rubs — so much so that Kate has had to scold him to leave her in peace.”

“It’s been a very challenging time. There have been some positives, though. Kate’s seen a side of her husband she’d never seen before. She’s impressed with his take-charge attitude during this ordeal and has rated his caretaker skills as a 10 out of 10”, the insider claimed.