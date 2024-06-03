 
Geo News

Kate Middleton's top priority amid cancer battle exposed

Princess Kate Middleton is still focusing on her recovery from cancer with the support of Prince William

By
Web Desk

June 03, 2024

Kate Middletons top priority amid cancer battle exposed
Kate Middleton's top priority amid cancer battle exposed

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is being fully supported by Prince William, who has been devoted to her recuperation amid her cancer battle.

However, the future queen’s top priority remains her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during her cancer treatment.

An insider recently told the OK Magazine, “Princess Kate is still focusing on her recovery but she has been spotted running errands with her family.

Kate Middleton's top priority amid cancer battle exposed

“Her priority remains on her young children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. She is being fully supported by Prince William.”

Earlier, a source close to the royals told the Life and Style “William is constantly propping up cushions and offering her back rubs — so much so that Kate has had to scold him to leave her in peace.”

“It’s been a very challenging time. There have been some positives, though. Kate’s seen a side of her husband she’d never seen before. She’s impressed with his take-charge attitude during this ordeal and has rated his caretaker skills as a 10 out of 10”, the insider claimed.

David Beckham receives family support after honour from King Charles
David Beckham receives family support after honour from King Charles
Prince William pays tribute to former rugby league star Rob Burrow
Prince William pays tribute to former rugby league star Rob Burrow
Sandra Bullock finds strength in kids as she honours Bryan Randall's memory
Sandra Bullock finds strength in kids as she honours Bryan Randall's memory
Denis Villeneuve hails pyrrhic victory amid cinema woes
Denis Villeneuve hails pyrrhic victory amid cinema woes
Bianca Censori defies modesty in new shocking outfit
Bianca Censori defies modesty in new shocking outfit
Fan over the moon after Taylor Swift visit
Fan over the moon after Taylor Swift visit
Victoria Beckham believes in you only live once motto
Victoria Beckham believes in you only live once motto
'Suits' S9 will make a home at Netflix next month
'Suits' S9 will make a home at Netflix next month
Morgan Wade reflects on working with 'legends' Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett
Morgan Wade reflects on working with 'legends' Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett
'Gossip Girl' star Taylor Momsen earns 'bat girl' title after stage mishap
'Gossip Girl' star Taylor Momsen earns 'bat girl' title after stage mishap
Leonard Nimoy's son opens up on father's feud with William Shatner
Leonard Nimoy's son opens up on father's feud with William Shatner
'Oppenheimer' cinematographer counters Netflix CEO's small screen claims
'Oppenheimer' cinematographer counters Netflix CEO's small screen claims