Eiza Gonzalez shows support for Jennifer Lopez amid Ben Affleck divorce drama

Eiza Gonzalez has voiced her support for Jennifer Lopez after she canceled her This Is Me...Live tour.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Mexican actress urged J.Lo's fans to ‘be kind’ to her as she is also dealing with rumour surrounding her alleged divorce from Ben Affleck.

“How can you complain about someone being mean while enjoying mean about them. People are humans, make mistakes and some have personal things happening while also having to be constantly perfect in the public eye,” wrote Eiza.



Expressing her disappointment over the ‘bullying’ Jennifer has received for the last few months, the 34-year-old actress noted, “I have to say the level of bullying that this woman has received in the last few months is so disturbing and heartbreaking."

"The best thing we could be doing now is be kind,” she added. “We have no clue what people are experiencing.”

For those unversed, Jennifer Lopez announced via her newsletter on Friday, May 31, that she is canceling her North American tour.



"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” she wrote.



"Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again,” she added.