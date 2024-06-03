Sarah Ferguson's words of wisdom for Prince Harry amid family feud

Sarah Ferguson has shared her opinion on family feuds as Prince Harry remains estranged from

The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, has shared some words of wisdom with estranged Prince Harry, per an expert.

In a recent interview, Sarah said that the “key to life” is to support each other and forgive people.

Speaking to People magazine at the 2024 amFar Gala, Sarah said: "I think the key to life is that we all support each other. And also forgiveness is a great thing. I think forgiveness of yourself and forgiveness of others."

Now, royal expert Tom Quinn says her words were clearly directed at Harry’s ordeal with his family.

"But the Duchess [of York] has her own well-publicised family difficulties to deal with – she has never stopped trying to persuade the senior royals to rehabilitate her former husband Prince Andrew and when she talked about unity and the need for forgiveness, she no doubt also had her husband in mind,” he explained to The Mirror.

“The Duchess of York is only too well aware from her own life in the Royal family that anger and bitterness ultimately lead nowhere. She has always felt that Harry needs to pull himself together and try to forget about the past for the sake of the family. She feels Harry is just taking things too far," he added.