Inside Kylie, Kendall Jenner's dreamy getaway

As the Jenner sisters enjoy a luxurious vacation in Mallorca, Spain, Kendall and Kylie have been treating fans with their vacation getaway.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Kylie Jenner shared series of photos and videos, showcasing the breathtaking scenery of crystal-blue waters.

Kylie Jenner shared carousel of photos from Mallorca getaway

In one of the photos Kylie looked stunning in ethereal white crochet minidress, while another photo showcased her in dazzling red bikini.

On of the highlights of the KHY founder's vacation was the paddling clip in which Kylie can be seen sitting at the back while Kendall takes charge of the kayak.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner enjoy paddling together during their vacations

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner also shared glimpses of her stylish vacation attire, a stunning lilac mermaid gown.

Kendall Jenner stuns fans in mermaid lilac gown

In an Instagram post, she shared photos of herself posing gracefully on a boat, radiating elegance.

In one clip, Kendall's joy was palpable as she playfully ran across the deck of the boat in her glamorous gown, against the backdrop of a breathtaking sunset.

Kendall Jenner playfully ran across the boat during Mallorca getaway

Notably, the running video garnered immense praise from fans as one commented, "Her running reminded me of Rose from Titanic."

While another added, "I just wanna be on my yacht running into the sunset in that smokinggg bodyyyy."