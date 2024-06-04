 
Madonna shares usual blunt view on late concert lawsuit

Madonna believes the lawsuit does not stand to the arguments because the working of her shows are known to her fans

June 04, 2024

Madonna is presenting her side in the lawsuit which accused her of coming to the concert past the time that was mentioned on the tickets.

The Grammy winner meanwhile argued the class action lawsuit to be dismissed because the Frozen singer says her fans know her appearance usually came at the end of the show.

In a legal document obtained by TMZ, the Vogue hitmaker said the timing on the ticket does not indicate her arrival on stage.

Instead, the 65-year-old said her concert had different stages which built momentum for her last act at the end.

"If a fan is familiar enough with Madonna's concert history to know her performances run for two hours and fifteen minutes, that fan would surely know that Madonna typically takes the stage well after the ticketed event time (after an opening act, set transition, and so on) and plays late into the night,” she said.

Not to stop there, Madonna hits out at the accuser Michael Fellows who filed the case after he attended the Hung Up crooner’s show in Brooklyn in December where, according to him, she came to the stage past 10:30 p.m. despite the ticketing time for the concert was 8:30 p.m.

