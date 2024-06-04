 
Geo News

House of the Dragon' to go for more fire power in s2

‘House of Dragon’ showrunner Ryan Condal says he remembers his promise of five dragons in season two

By
Web Desk

June 04, 2024

House of the Dragon to go for more fire power in s2
House of the Dragon’ to go for more fire power in s2

Dragons are a key appeal in House of Dragon and its showrunner Ryan Condal says he will act on his promise to bring more of them into the upcoming season.

Recalling the words he gave to fans, he said, “I said five and a half years ago, and I think I’m sticking to it. So five new ones that you haven’t seen before.”

Despite their awe-struck looks, the series lead star Emma D’Arcy said riding them feels like “horrendous.”

She continued, “It’s exactly like riding a dragon in real life,” adding, “It’s desperately uncomfortable in armor. I kept shouting, ‘Bring me more cushions! Bring me more padding!’”

The actress explained a position she was stuck in while doing a scene on a dragon saying, “‘Is anyone gonna let me down? Let me down, please.’ It was horrendous."

But she clarified, “No, it wasn’t horrendous. It was amazing. I loved every second of it. I can’t wait to do more. I felt rather proud of myself that I came off it.”

Madonna shares usual blunt view on late concert lawsuit
Madonna shares usual blunt view on late concert lawsuit
Inside Kylie, Kendall Jenner's dreamy getaway
Inside Kylie, Kendall Jenner's dreamy getaway
Lenny Kravitz teases wedding bells for daughter Zoe Kravitz 'next year'
Lenny Kravitz teases wedding bells for daughter Zoe Kravitz 'next year'
Prince Harry being ‘trimmed' out the Firm's line of sight
Prince Harry being ‘trimmed' out the Firm's line of sight
Jennifer Aniston shares her wish for Reese Witherspoon's ‘The Morning Show' role
Jennifer Aniston shares her wish for Reese Witherspoon's ‘The Morning Show' role
Meghan Markle standing on unsure waters with Netflix with Harry
Meghan Markle standing on unsure waters with Netflix with Harry
Prince Harry is starting to feel the heat of drug use
Prince Harry is starting to feel the heat of drug use
Sarah Ferguson's words of wisdom for Prince Harry amid family feud
Sarah Ferguson's words of wisdom for Prince Harry amid family feud
Prince Harry left behind as Meghan Markle ‘moved on' from Royal Family
Prince Harry left behind as Meghan Markle ‘moved on' from Royal Family
Meghan Markle bashed for choosing the wrong vehicle for her ambitions
Meghan Markle bashed for choosing the wrong vehicle for her ambitions
Prince Harry feeling like an alien creature compared to Meghan Markle
Prince Harry feeling like an alien creature compared to Meghan Markle
King Charles finding news ways to push Prince Harry further to the farthest fringes
King Charles finding news ways to push Prince Harry further to the farthest fringes