House of the Dragon’ to go for more fire power in s2

Dragons are a key appeal in House of Dragon and its showrunner Ryan Condal says he will act on his promise to bring more of them into the upcoming season.

Recalling the words he gave to fans, he said, “I said five and a half years ago, and I think I’m sticking to it. So five new ones that you haven’t seen before.”

Despite their awe-struck looks, the series lead star Emma D’Arcy said riding them feels like “horrendous.”

She continued, “It’s exactly like riding a dragon in real life,” adding, “It’s desperately uncomfortable in armor. I kept shouting, ‘Bring me more cushions! Bring me more padding!’”

The actress explained a position she was stuck in while doing a scene on a dragon saying, “‘Is anyone gonna let me down? Let me down, please.’ It was horrendous."

But she clarified, “No, it wasn’t horrendous. It was amazing. I loved every second of it. I can’t wait to do more. I felt rather proud of myself that I came off it.”