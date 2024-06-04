Miley Cyrus reveals what Dolly Parton means to her

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton's relationship is like a mother-daughter as the former opens up about the importance of the latter in her life.



In a chat with W Magazine, the 23 singer said the country legend is her godmother and also shared what the Jolene singer had written to her in a fax.

“Dolly’s been like a mother to me. Actually, I was just reading this fax that she sent me two Mother’s Days ago,” adding, “no one else faxes.”

She continued, “I literally have to access my lawyer’s office, because the lawyer is the only person who can still receive a fax,” noting,

“Dolly wrote to me to say: ‘How much do I love you? As much as my heart can hold and as far as my arms can reach,’” noting the note, “gets me choked up. I just love her so much.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Miley—who is 31—said, “I love being an adult," she continued. "I have a rule that I don't look up or don't look down at anyone. I just look, which allows me the clarity to see the world for what it really is and people for who they really are."

The Grammy winner further explained, "I look at myself almost every day in the mirror and I say, 'I am a woman.' I'm 31 now, and I still don't know if I want kids or not. I feel like my fans kind of are my kids in some way. I've heard Dolly say that too, because she didn't have kids."