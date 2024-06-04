Jeremy Renner threat to Tom Cruise spot in 'Mission Impossible'?

Rumours have it Paramount was putting a bet on Jeremy Renner to replace Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible after he appeared in Rogue Nation. But, now, the Marvel star has responded to it.



In a chat with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Mayor of Kingstown said there is no iota of truth in it.

“No, it was always Tom’s show, that would be a Tom decision if he ever wanted to change that narrative,” he said.

“And as he’s maturing as an actor, he kinda wants to hold on, he’s doing ‘Top Gun’ again, right? He’s rebooting that, and let’s [lean] into the things in his life that he’s comfortable with now…the guy’s a beast and works harder than anyone I know.”

As far as returning to the action franchise is concerned, Jeremy said he is open to the possibility.

“I was supposed to do more with them,” adding, “I love those guys. I love Tom so much. We had so much fun, and I love that character a lot. It requires a lot of time away. It’s all in London," he told Collider.