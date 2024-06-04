Kevin Costner remembers how close he was to Whitney Houston

Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston worked on 1992’s The Bodyguard as the former opened up about his time with her on set.



During an interview with the Armchair Expert podcast, the Yellowstone star shed light on the dynamics between them.

Recalling the hit film they worked together, the Oscar winner said its director Mick Jackson “was uncomfortable” with the late star, but he said he fought for her case and included her in the film.

“I loved her. It's not like this giant mystery. So I knew that she should be the one.”

Being a producer at the movie, Kevin said he requested her “not bring an entourage,” there was a moment where she trusted [him].”

The Horizon actor was aware and “could see the director was afraid of her.”

So he said, “I started to guide her,” noting, “And I wasn't trying to usurp my director, but I had made a promise to her, not to ******* him.”