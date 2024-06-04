Princess Eugenie breaks silence amid King Charles, Prince Andrew's feud over Royal Lodge

Princess Eugenie has shared her first social media post days after reports of new rift between her father Prince Andrew and King Charles.

Eugenie, who celebrated the first birthday of her second son Ernest recently, took to Instagram and shared a video she took when she spent time with Blue Marine Foundation, saying “I am also proud to be @bluemarinefoundation ambassador.”

The Princess shared the videos and a photo ahead of World Oceans Day on June 8.

Princess Eugenie became an ambassador for the Blue Marine Foundation in June 2021.

This is Eugenie’s first social media post amid reports King Charles has threatened to cut ties completely with Prince Andrew as he refuses to leave the 30-room Royal Lodge in Windsor and move into Frogmore Cottage, the former residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The monarch has reportedly also warned Prince Andrew of serious consequences if he continues to stay put.