 
Geo News

Princess Eugenie breaks silence amid King Charles, Prince Andrew's feud over Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Eugenie became an ambassador for the Blue Marine Foundation in 2021

By
Web Desk

June 04, 2024

Princess Eugenie breaks silence amid King Charles, Prince Andrews feud over Royal Lodge
Princess Eugenie breaks silence amid King Charles, Prince Andrew's feud over Royal Lodge

Princess Eugenie has shared her first social media post days after reports of new rift between her father Prince Andrew and King Charles.

Eugenie, who celebrated the first birthday of her second son Ernest recently, took to Instagram and shared a video she took when she spent time with Blue Marine Foundation, saying “I am also proud to be @bluemarinefoundation ambassador.”

Princess Eugenie breaks silence amid King Charles, Prince Andrews feud over Royal Lodge

The Princess shared the videos and a photo ahead of World Oceans Day on June 8.

Princess Eugenie became an ambassador for the Blue Marine Foundation in June 2021.

This is Eugenie’s first social media post amid reports King Charles has threatened to cut ties completely with Prince Andrew as he refuses to leave the 30-room Royal Lodge in Windsor and move into Frogmore Cottage, the former residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The monarch has reportedly also warned Prince Andrew of serious consequences if he continues to stay put.

Inside Princess Lilibet's third birthday
Inside Princess Lilibet's third birthday
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle losing Royal titles could be a ‘blessing in disguise'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle losing Royal titles could be a ‘blessing in disguise'
Sarah Ferguson supports King Charles, Kate Middleton amid monarch's rift with Prince Andrew
Sarah Ferguson supports King Charles, Kate Middleton amid monarch's rift with Prince Andrew
Kate Middleton 'mostly feeling well' as she spends time with kids
Kate Middleton 'mostly feeling well' as she spends time with kids
Buckingham Palace makes big announcement after Kate Middleton's emotional statement
Buckingham Palace makes big announcement after Kate Middleton's emotional statement
Jennifer Lopez's desire for public romance creates conflict in Ben Affleck marriage
Jennifer Lopez's desire for public romance creates conflict in Ben Affleck marriage
Bill Corgan throws weight behind Taylor Swift's 'TTPD' length
Bill Corgan throws weight behind Taylor Swift's 'TTPD' length
Jeremy Renner threat to Tom Cruise spot in 'Mission Impossible'?
Jeremy Renner threat to Tom Cruise spot in 'Mission Impossible'?
Brad Pitt 'blames' Angelina Jolie for Shiloh decision
Brad Pitt 'blames' Angelina Jolie for Shiloh decision
Miley Cyrus reveals what Dolly Parton means to her
Miley Cyrus reveals what Dolly Parton means to her
'House of the Dragon' to go for more fire power in s2
'House of the Dragon' to go for more fire power in s2
Madonna shares usual blunt view on late concert lawsuit
Madonna shares usual blunt view on late concert lawsuit