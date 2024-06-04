Jodie Turner-Smith opens up about ‘hard’ divorce from Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith has finally broken her silence on her “hard” divorce from Joshua Jackson.

During her appearance on The View, the 37-year-old actress said, “Yes, it’s hard, and it’s not easy, and it sucks, but do you know what’s even more exciting is what is on the other side of that, so here’s to the other side.”



She further said, “I couldn’t have the career that I have if I looked at things that don’t work out as a failure, and I think when you look at it that way, then you kind of get stuck in a certain outcome.”

For those unversed, Jodie and Joshua announced their divorce in October 2023, and the couple shares a four-year-old daughter, Juno.

Talking about how the split has affected their child, the Murder Mystery 2 star said, “You know something that’s really cute is..because obviously.. being that I’m going through a separation with her dad, and even just being a working mum, when I’m going away somewhere, I say to my daughter, ‘you know, you can call me whenever you want’, and so she’s started echoing that.”



“Whenever she says goodbye to me, she’s like, ‘remember, if you need me, I’m here. You can call me any time,’ and even if I’m working, like if I’m about to do a Zoom, she’s like, ‘remember I’m here for you if you need me’. I love that!,” added Jodie.