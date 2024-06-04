Prince Harry wants reconciliation with William for Archie, Lilibet?

A royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry wants reconciliation with his estranged brother Prince William as the Duke is "devastated" by the ongoing rift.



Speaking to the Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn has claimed that Prince Harry wants to improve his ties with William for his kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Quinn claims: "We know that Harry's deepest upset concerns not just his lack of relationship with George, Charlotte and Louis, but also his own children's lack of a relationship with their cousins.”

The royal expert explained, "Harry and Meghan would love to get round the problem - they would love it if the cousins could meet regularly and have a positive relationship as they grow up, but they cannot see a way to do it while they themselves, Harry and Meghan, are estranged. Harry has said that he hopes the cousins can at least be friends as adults."

The fresh claims came as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating the third birthday of their daughter Princess Lilibet in California away from the royal family.