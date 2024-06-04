Meghan Markle's new royal title a threat to her feminist beliefs?

Meghan Markle’s new royal title threat to her feminist beliefs?

Meghan Markle faces a threat to her feminist beliefs as she may be forced to take on a new Royal title amid rumours that King Charles is seriously thinking of stripping her and Prince Harry’s of their titles.



If the rumours turned out to be true, Meghan’s Duchess of Sussex’s title would be removed and she would be left with only one option: to adopt the title of ‘Princess Henry.’

For the unversed, Prince Harry’s real name is Prince Henry Charles Albert David and as per the royal tradition, Meghan can adopt a princess title but she will have to use her husband’s name in case her Duchess’ title is removed.

Sharing his two cents with GB News, royal commentator Lee Cohen said that it would be a “bitter pill” for Meghan to swallow as the Princess Henry title directly threatens her feminist beliefs.

“If the duke and duchess titles were removed, she would assume a Princess title,” he said. “But if she chose to use the title, it would be Princess Henry.”

“What a bitter pill for an arch-feminist like Meghan to have to carry around her husband’s name if she chose to deploy her title.

“She would be broadcasting that she is nothing without her man. Delicious.”