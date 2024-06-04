 
Inside Kanye West sexual harassment lawsuit: Report

Kanye West has been convicted of another harassment lawsuit

June 04, 2024

Kanye West, who is the controversial American rapper, is reportedly in hot waters once again.

As per the latest report of BBC, a new lawsuit has been filed against Bianca Censori’s by Lauren Pisciotta.

She claimed in her filings that the musician used to send her lewd texts and pleasured himself while on the phone with her, according to US media.

Lauren, who was the star’s former assistant and was fired in 2022, also alleged his business of fraud and unpaid wages as she demands a $3 million (£2.4 million) severance package.

This lawsuit emerged after a PR Guru, Jane Owen, pointed out the “big risk” involved with the Bianca and Kanye’s growing closeness after they were papped heading towards a business meeting in Italy.

Jane told The Mirror, "I think that it would be wonderful if working together would bring them some focus and stability.”

He went on to continue, “When couples work together, and it goes well, it is definitely something to be celebrated,"

"However, it's a big risk in this case, mainly because Kanye and his wife have been so unstable and made such strange statements and decisions,” Jane added before moving to another topic. 

