‘Duke of Yuck' Prince Andrew winning against Prince Harry

Experts warn Prince Andrew is apparently winning at life, when compared to the Duke of Sussex.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued all these sentiments and claims.

The comments have been shared during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she weighed in on the cost Prince Andrew incurs on King Charles simply by living in a royal accommodation.

According to Ms Elser, “It turns out that Charles currently spends about $5.7 million (£3 million) on Andrew’s security annually, with the duke having only lost his government-funded protection in 2022 along with paying his brother an allowance ‘thought to be well in excess of [$1.9 million] £1 million a year’.”

And “To save you having to get out your abacuses, that means that since the late Queen died, the King has spent nearly $15 million or thereabouts on the former spare,” she also noted.

“I’d love to really fulminate here for a good thousand words about how undeserving the Duke of Yuck is to get so much free money but we have bigger, Sussex-related fish to fry.”

“Because it is exactly this sort of regal munificence and not having to get up and do anything with the day but lay about on a fraying sofa that Harry and Meghan could be enjoying right now,” she also chimed in to say before signing off.