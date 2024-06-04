 
Geo News

'House of the Dragon' actor teases 'tragic twist' in season 2

'House of the Dragon' actor weighed in on his character's learning curve and spilled the beans on a new twist

By
Web Desk

June 04, 2024

House of the Dragon actor teases ‘tragic twist in season 2
Photo: 'House of the Dragon' actor teases ‘tragic twist' in season 2

HBO’s House of the Dragon is reportedly getting a ‘tragic twist’ in season 2.

In a new conversation with People Magazine at the show’s premiere in New York City, Glynn-Carney, the actor who plays King Aegon II Targaryen, weighed in on his character’s growth.

Elaborating on his character development after ascending the highly desired Iron Throne, Glynn said, "So yeah, he's floundering. But also, there is a guise of his that he's trying to wear it well. He's got a bit of a spring in his step. He's also walking two inches taller than he would do, I think. For the start anyway."

"He's finding it exciting. It's the first time we've seen Aegon with purpose. He's never had purpose before,” he added and noted, “So this is the first time he's had a reason to get out of bed and he's a family man now, or the closest to his version of a family man."

The actor even teased a "twist" in the much-anticipated second installment of HOD, "Don't want to spoil anything. But look, when something as tragic as a tragic thing happens, it leaves a stain on a human being to the point of probably no return.”

“It's a dangerous thing to happen to a very vulnerable and fragile and volatile human being. So, God bless America," he remarked in conclusion. 

