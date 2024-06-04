Photo: Britney Spears' complex personality leading her to 'more pain': Source

Britney Spears’ broken personality is reportedly her biggest flaw.

In a new chat with In Touch Weekly, an insider shared that the Princess of Pop, Britney Spears’ mental condition is concerning given her “low self-esteem” and "damaged personality."

“There’s no shortage of ways she can earn a living, but the real problem here is her broken personality, her low self-esteem, and all the personal setbacks she’s experienced in the last 15 years,” the insider added.

They also mentioned, “It’s a huge hole she has to dig herself out of, and she doesn’t really have an emotional support system like other stars on her level have.”

“Yes, she has a mature and responsible team in Hollywood looking after the cash, but who is looking after her soul? Her only friends are on the payroll!” the insider stated.

Addressing the heights of fame Britney reach with her innate talent before the conservatorship, the source said, “Look, Britney can do anything with her life thanks to the work she put in and the fame she achieved starting in her teens. But the path she’s on now is only going to lead to more pain,”

“The whole world was on her side when she ended her conservatorship. The scary thing is that there is no plan for the rest of her life beyond her vague desire to find a partner and settle down again. The rift between her and her family has damaged her a lot more than even she realizes,” the insider declared in conclusion.