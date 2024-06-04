 
Geo News

Britney Spears' complex personality leading her to 'more pain': Source

Insider shares why Britney Spears needs a true friend in her life after years-long conservatorship

By
Web Desk

June 04, 2024

Photo: Britney Spears' complex personality leading her to 'more pain': Source

Britney Spears’ broken personality is reportedly her biggest flaw.

In a new chat with In Touch Weekly, an insider shared that the Princess of Pop, Britney Spears’ mental condition is concerning given her “low self-esteem” and "damaged personality."

“There’s no shortage of ways she can earn a living, but the real problem here is her broken personality, her low self-esteem, and all the personal setbacks she’s experienced in the last 15 years,” the insider added.

They also mentioned, “It’s a huge hole she has to dig herself out of, and she doesn’t really have an emotional support system like other stars on her level have.”

“Yes, she has a mature and responsible team in Hollywood looking after the cash, but who is looking after her soul? Her only friends are on the payroll!” the insider stated. 

Addressing the heights of fame Britney reach with her innate talent before the conservatorship, the source said, “Look, Britney can do anything with her life thanks to the work she put in and the fame she achieved starting in her teens. But the path she’s on now is only going to lead to more pain,”

“The whole world was on her side when she ended her conservatorship. The scary thing is that there is no plan for the rest of her life beyond her vague desire to find a partner and settle down again. The rift between her and her family has damaged her a lot more than even she realizes,” the insider declared in conclusion.

'That '90s Show' season 2 trailer teases Leia's summer full of drama
'That '90s Show' season 2 trailer teases Leia's summer full of drama
'House of The Dragon' star talks season 2 'brother dynamics'
'House of The Dragon' star talks season 2 'brother dynamics'
Britney Spears hints at family feud in first interview since 2018
Britney Spears hints at family feud in first interview since 2018
Will Smith puts 2022 Oscars drama behind him, ready for 'big screen'
Will Smith puts 2022 Oscars drama behind him, ready for 'big screen'
Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber celebrate being 'moms' with nostalgic photos
Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber celebrate being 'moms' with nostalgic photos
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively take time off from parenting duties in NYC
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively take time off from parenting duties in NYC
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce lead nominations at 2024 Kids' Choice Awards
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce lead nominations at 2024 Kids' Choice Awards
Bebe Rexha finally takes action against man for 1 year old assault on stage
Bebe Rexha finally takes action against man for 1 year old assault on stage
Taylor Swift keeps word from Kendrick Lamar show, picks Griff for Eras Tour
Taylor Swift keeps word from Kendrick Lamar show, picks Griff for Eras Tour
Robert Downey Jr. teases possible 'Iron Man' return
Robert Downey Jr. teases possible 'Iron Man' return
Demi Lovato reflects on initial challenges with mental health treatment
Demi Lovato reflects on initial challenges with mental health treatment
Miley Cyrus claims Grammys ‘didn't take her seriously' for years
Miley Cyrus claims Grammys ‘didn't take her seriously' for years