Brooke Shields opens up about embracing aging and rejecting retirement

The Blue Lagoon actress opened up about her aging

June 05, 2024

Brooke Shields revealed that she has never thought of retiring.

The 59-year-old model, who has been part of the glamour world since her teenage, on June 4, appeared in a recent episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna and said, "I never really considered retiring."

Shields admitted that consistently working is what she knows, she said, “It’s a huge part of my identity to work.”

So, now she is reintroducing herself to people as a 59-year-old woman who is "feeling much more fabulous" than her time as a model for Calvin Klein or her younger self who starred in Blue Lagoon.

She went on to say, “Seeing [my age] with my face is something I didn’t anticipate because people don’t want me grow old. No, no, no, they want me to look exactly like they remember. So I’ve got to reeducate them."

Shields is famously known for her starring in films from 1970s including The Blue Lagoon, Endless Love, Pretty Baby, and many more

"When you’ve been in the public eye as long as I have, you have to try to harness ways to keep them current with you so that you’re not disappointing them. And it’s very psychologically interesting," she added.

