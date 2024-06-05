Cardi B makes day of fan on her special day

Charlamagne Tha's daughter was a fan of Cardi B and the pop icon surprised her by attending her 16th birthday bash.



In a clip he shared on Instagram, the radio host profusely thanked the Bodak Yellow singer for being there.

“THANK YOU To The Good Sister @iamcardib for popping out to my daughters Sweet 16 this past Sunday. Big Bardi really one of the most genuine spirits ever and I truly appreciate her.”

He continued, “This moment is now a memory that will last forever in my daughter and all her friends hearts and I will forever be grateful to Bardi for making that happen. I Truly Thank GOD for it ALL!!!”

Cardi meanwhile was at odds with BIA as she recently opened up about her issues with the 32-year-old.

“The conversation started very nasty. It started very aggressive,” the Grammy winner shared after she phoned her.

“I was coming at her, and she was coming at me. But then I called her back because…I’m so appalled at the fact that she thinks I’m copying her, or stealing from her, ‘cus there’s nothing that she do that I like. I don’t like her music, I don’t like her style…I don’t even see the *****…”