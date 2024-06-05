Christina Applegate says she 'doesn't enjoy living' after MS diagnosis

Christina Applegate has revealed that she is ‘trapped in the darkness’ of depression caused by her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

Getting honest about her struggle with depression in the latest episode of her podcast MeSsy, the 52-year-old actress said she doesn’t enjoy living.

“A real, f***-it-all depression — like, a real depression, where it’s kind of scaring me too a little bit because it feels really fatalistic, it feels really ‘end of,'” she said.

The Vacation star continued, “I don’t mean that, but I’m trapped in this darkness right now that I haven’t felt in probably 20-something years.”

“I don’t enjoy living,” the actress admitted. “I don’t enjoy it. I don’t enjoy things anymore.”

Christina added that she has avoided therapy sessions since she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) because she was “afraid" to start crying and wanted to deal with her diagnosis through self-deprecation.



“I have avoided therapy since I’ve been diagnosed because I’m so afraid to start crying and that I’m not going to be able to end crying,” she said.