Sarah Ferguson claps back at Meghan Markle with sly dig

Meghan Markle has seemingly received a massively sly dig by Sarah Ferguson

June 05, 2024

Sarah Ferguson has just taken it upon herself to issue a “thinly-veiled dig” against Meghan Markle, according to fans.

All of this was made during her most recent appearance on the podcast named, 'Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah'.

There she recounted a conversation with her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

It pertained to keeping a ‘smile’ on their faces when out and about instead of remaining ‘grumpy’.

At the time the ex-wife of Prince Andrew also went as far as to say, “I always say to my girls: when you're out on the public stage, smile. And if you don't want to be polite, don't go on the public stage - because no-one wants to see a grumpy princess.”

“You've heard me say that many times,” she also doubled down when admitting.

The point at which fans began making comparisons with Meghan however occurred when she was papped looking sad following the cancelation of her Spotify deal.

