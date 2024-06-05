 
Geo News

Meghan Markle plans another trip to Nigeria after First Lady's clarification

Meghan Markle penned a letter to the Nigerian King after coming back from her three-day trip with Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

June 05, 2024

Meghan Markle is already planning on another trip to Nigeria.

According to reports, the Duchess of Sussex penned a letter to a Nigerian King to thank him for his country’s hospitality during her recent trip.

In the letter, she expressed her gratitude as she got the chance to understand her heritage after she discovered through a DNA test that she has 43% Nigerian ancestry.

"Your Imperial Majesty, Thank you for your warm welcome to Nigeria... Our visit to Nigeria was important for many reasons, but not least because it gave us an opportunity to explore and understand my heritage, which extends to our children. We look forward to coming back home one day,” she wrote to the Oluwu of Iso, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi.

Her letter comes after the First Lady of Nigeria Oluremi Tinubu clarified that her remarks about the American stars’ “nakedness” wasn’t about Meghan Markle’s outfit during the trip.

“She meant Meghan appreciates the people we are and hence her coming here. At no point did she say anything about Meghan’s dressing,” Tinubu’s office clarified to AFP Fact Check via email recently.

While celebrating her husband's first year in office, the 63-year-old leader had discussed how modesty is vital for Nigerian women and girls.

Oluremi remarks came after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s visit who spent three days in Nigeria celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

