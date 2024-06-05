Brad Pitt blames Angelina Jolie for pressuring Shiloh into dropping his last name

Brad Pitt blames his ex-wife Angelina Jolie for turning his kids against him after his daughter Shiloh officially filed a request to drop his last name.



According to In Touch Weekly, the Fight Club alum was “blindsided” but not “surprised” after Shiloh hired her own lawyer to change her moniker.

“Brad was blindsided by Shiloh dropping his last name, but he wasn’t surprised. He feels that Angie has slowly but surely turned their kids against him,” an insider told the publication.

“She absolutely influenced their decisions to distance themselves from their dad,” the insider said, adding that Brad Pitt was “upset” after finding out about the move.

However, another tipster told Entertainment Tonight that Jolie had no idea what Shiloh was up to as she “hired her own lawyer and paid for it herself, so Angie doesn’t know and can’t speak for it.”

People Magazine also reported about Pitt’s reaction on the heartbreaking snub. They revealed that Pitt really loves Shiloh so her move was upsetting for him.

“He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name,” the source spilt. “He’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter.”

“The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad,” the source added.