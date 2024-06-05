King Charles’ illegitimate son to claim the throne amid rumours of abdication

The British royal family may experience more drama in the coming days as centuries-old prophecies about them by famed French astrologer Nostradamus suggest a surprising twist in the British monarchy.



As reported by Daily Star, Mario Reading, an expert on Nostradamus, interpreted that the French astrologer predicted that King Charles will abdicate the throne due to public resentment over his divorce from late Princess Diana.

Following his abdication, either his younger son Prince Harry will take over or his ‘secret love child’ or ‘illegitimate son,’ Simon Dorante-Day, will claim the throne.

Reading interpreted from the astrologer’s prophecies back in 2005 read that “a man who is never expected to become king” takes the throne after Charles’ abdicate.

“Prince Charles will be in his 70s when he takes over the throne, but the resentments held against him by a certain proportion of the British population, following his divorce from Diana, Princess of Wales, still persist,” claimed Reading.

Speculations are rife that either Harry or Dorante-Day will take over as both of them are ‘never expected' to become King of England.

Reacting on the theory, a social media user wrote, as per Daily Star, “The thing about Nostradamus is, his ‘predictions’ were so vague and open to interpretation that you can give them pretty much any meaning you want. Personally, I'm not convinced."

"You may interpret the magical writings of the Brilliant Nostradamus any way you choose! That is the brilliance of the writings of this amazing Frenchman! Also consider that Those who try to interpret Nostradamus are never as clever as he was!" one penned on Quora.