‘Emily in Paris' season 4 first look reveals exciting details: See pics

‘Emily in Paris’ season 4 is on its way to Netflix and the first look has been released

Netflix has shared the first look of Emily In Paris season 4, and Lily Collins looks stunning yet different from the past seasons.

The new photos show the characters, including Emily’s brooding on-and-off love interest (Gabriel) Lucas Bravo in winter attire. This season will include travel to European countries for Emily, and lots of more fashion as she “comes into her own.”





Series creator Darren Star shared details of the upcoming season with Tudum.

He said, “Emily finds herself with a busy travel schedule in Season 4 of Emily in Paris. From the French Alps to the piazzas of Rome, viewers will vicariously experience amazing new locations through Emily’s eyes. Expect new characters, a lot more drama, romance, and a whole new language to try and master.”

Executive producer and director Andrew Fleming also shared insight into season four, which will run in August and September. He said: “We’re getting a different textural feel of Paris. It was fun to think about the city in a different way for scenes that are more dramatically oriented, and to see Paris not all sunny and flowery but to see it a little gray and cozier and people in coats and dark skies. It’s just as beautiful during the winter, if not more so.”

Costume designer Marylin Fitoussi dished on the fashion in the new season, saying, “Emily is really coming into her own, asserting herself, becoming much stronger with a style that is reinterpreting Parisian fashion codes. And our motto was obviously to have fun, but to take maximum risks."