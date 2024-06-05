Photo: Glen Powell, Adria Arjona mothers share adorable details about them

Glen Powell’s mother Cyndy recently got candid about the actor’s childhood.

As Glen Powell and Adria Arjona promote their new Netflix movie, Hit Man, the duo’s mothers join them to reflect on their childhood.

In a new clip shared with People Magazine, the Anyone But You star’s mother revealed about him, "He was fun and happy - very creative.”

Spilling the beans on his hidden talent, she continued, “He's always loved to write, and they used to their own movies and cast their cousins and sisters, so he was always using words."

It is pertinent to mention here that Glen also showcased his writing abilities as he served as an actor as well as a writer and producer in the new Netflix project Hit Man.

During the same chat, Adria’s mother Leslie labelled the Puerto Rican actress as "free, daring" and true performing child.

However, the 32-year-old actress admitted, "I shy away from attention now."

"You've kind of seen it a little bit on this press tour with me, I get really nervous," she insisted.

However, Glen claimed that she "never seem[s] nervous" to him in conclusion.