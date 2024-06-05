 
Drew Scott, Linda Phan's major family update

The couple has a cutest addition to their family of three

June 05, 2024

Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan welcomed their second baby on May 21.

On Wednesday, June 5 the HGTV star and his wife took to their official website and announced the birth of their daughter, Piper Rae.

Drew shared a joint post with his twin brother Jonathan Scott and wrote in the caption, "We are over the moon. Piper is healthy, Linda is healthy, and seeing Parker excited to be a big brother is adorable."

"He's curious, helpful and maybe a little jealous," Drew said of his 2 year old son Parker.

"We got him his own baby doll so he can take care of his baby while we take care of ours," he added.

While sharing about how the Property Brothers star feels after being a girl dad, he said, "It's actually quite funny, I get a lot of mixed advice about being a girl dad." 

"Some people say it's the best thing, and others are warning me to look out. All I know is I am excited to experience whatever is to come with Piper," Drew explained.

Moreover, he also shared an adorable photo of the newborn’s little foot and captioned it, “Our family of 3 has become 4! Piper Rae, I love you with all my heart.” 

