Martin Lawrence reassures 'healthy as hell' being amid sickness rumors

Martin Lawrence shared with his fans that he is doing fine in light of the recent allegations of him not being well.

On June 4, 2024, as he appeared on Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning show, the actor reassured everyone that he’s “healthy as hell”, and exclaimed, “Stop the rumors!”

The speculation arose as a result of a video of him from the LA premiere of Bad Boys: Ride or Die in which him and Will Smith are mingling with fans on the red carpet while on top of a bus.

Lawrence seemed to be lacking energy, and Smith seemed to be guiding him to the crowd by grasping his hand.

In another video from the show, the interviewer, Ebro Darden, asked the 59-year-old whether he had a message for all those worried about him.

Lawrence replied that he was in “God’s hands” and added, “I’m blessed. You know, I’m glad to be waking up every day. I’m all good. No need for people to be concerned.”

The actor was also quite expressive with his excitement for his latest movie, Bad Boys: Ride or Die as well as his upcoming comedy tour.