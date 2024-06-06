Robert Pattinson ‘secretly’ ties the knot with Suki Waterhouse: Report

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse ‘secretly’ tied the knot earlier this year in an intimate low-key ceremony, as per reports.



The Twilight alum and the Daisy Jones & The Six actor are a ‘married couple,’ an insider told In Touch Weekly, claiming that they may make the official announcement soon but there’s ‘no rush.’

The couple, who recently welcomed their first baby together, have been dating for almost five years now and the insider said they do not ‘spend a single night apart.’

“The slow but steady transformation of Rob’s personality since he and Suki got together is complete,” the source claimed. “The capper on that transformation has been for them to finally get serious about starting a family and spending the rest of their lives together.”

“Official PR announcement or not, Rob and Suki are a married couple,” they said before adding that Pattinson refers to Waterhouse “as his wife, constantly and regularly.”

Spilling more details about their alleged secret marriage, the tipster said, “Whatever ceremony they had was incredibly small and private, and it happened earlier this year, as far as I can tell. For them as a family, wedding stuff is all in the rear view mirror.”

“They’re about being loving parents right now, and Rob has found his purpose in life. He’s in a great place compared to the rudderless ship he was nine or ten years ago.”

As for an official marriage announcement, the source said the couple, famous for keeping their love life ‘low-key,’ is not in “any rush” to share details about their lives.

However, they will “embrace that together” when the “time is right,” they noted, adding that Pattinson has become a “much more serious person” into his 30s and isn’t as “ambivalent anymore about his Hollywood career.”

Pattinson and Waterhouse were first romantically linked together after they were spotted getting cosy in a London theater; however, they made their official red carpet debut at the Dior pre-fall 2023 menswear show at the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt in December 2022.