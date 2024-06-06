 
Geo News

Robert Pattinson ‘secretly' ties the knot with Suki Waterhouse: Report

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse reportedly got married earlier this year in intimate ceremony

By
Web Desk

June 06, 2024

Robert Pattinson ‘secretly’ ties the knot with Suki Waterhouse: Report

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse ‘secretly’ tied the knot earlier this year in an intimate low-key ceremony, as per reports.

The Twilight alum and the Daisy Jones & The Six actor are a ‘married couple,’ an insider told In Touch Weekly, claiming that they may make the official announcement soon but there’s ‘no rush.’

The couple, who recently welcomed their first baby together, have been dating for almost five years now and the insider said they do not ‘spend a single night apart.’

“The slow but steady transformation of Rob’s personality since he and Suki got together is complete,” the source claimed. “The capper on that transformation has been for them to finally get serious about starting a family and spending the rest of their lives together.”

“Official PR announcement or not, Rob and Suki are a married couple,” they said before adding that Pattinson refers to Waterhouse “as his wife, constantly and regularly.”

Spilling more details about their alleged secret marriage, the tipster said, “Whatever ceremony they had was incredibly small and private, and it happened earlier this year, as far as I can tell. For them as a family, wedding stuff is all in the rear view mirror.”

“They’re about being loving parents right now, and Rob has found his purpose in life. He’s in a great place compared to the rudderless ship he was nine or ten years ago.”

As for an official marriage announcement, the source said the couple, famous for keeping their love life ‘low-key,’ is not in “any rush” to share details about their lives.

However, they will “embrace that together” when the “time is right,” they noted, adding that Pattinson has become a “much more serious person” into his 30s and isn’t as “ambivalent anymore about his Hollywood career.”

Pattinson and Waterhouse were first romantically linked together after they were spotted getting cosy in a London theater; however, they made their official red carpet debut at the Dior pre-fall 2023 menswear show at the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt in December 2022.

Nicole Kidman could not seal her lips on 'Big Little Lies' S3
Nicole Kidman could not seal her lips on 'Big Little Lies' S3
Kendrick Lamar big appearance after Drake beef revealed
Kendrick Lamar big appearance after Drake beef revealed
‘The Last of Us' creators send message to HBO about more seasons
‘The Last of Us' creators send message to HBO about more seasons
Common traits bring Demi Moore, Joe Jonas closer?
Common traits bring Demi Moore, Joe Jonas closer?
'The Voice' welcomes old guru Adam Levine for season 27
'The Voice' welcomes old guru Adam Levine for season 27
Taylor Swift jumps to Lady Gaga defense
Taylor Swift jumps to Lady Gaga defense
Real reason behind Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck split laid bare: Report
Real reason behind Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck split laid bare: Report
Glen Powell, Adria Arjona mothers share adorable details about them
Glen Powell, Adria Arjona mothers share adorable details about them
‘Emily in Paris' season 4 first look reveals exciting details: See pics
‘Emily in Paris' season 4 first look reveals exciting details: See pics
Meghan Markle is feeling like a laughing stock as no one's replying to her
Meghan Markle is feeling like a laughing stock as no one's replying to her
Gypsy Rose Blanchard reflects on meeting Kim Kardashian
Gypsy Rose Blanchard reflects on meeting Kim Kardashian
Prince Harry's ‘upsetting shock' at removal of Meghan Markle statement
Prince Harry's ‘upsetting shock' at removal of Meghan Markle statement