Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snubbed royals on Lilibet’s birthday for THIS reason

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not want any drama on their their little Princess Lilibet’s birthday so they decided not to invite any members of the royal family.



According to a relationship expert, King Charles and Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis failed to pave the way of reconciliation for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

They said the California-based royals are still navigating their relationship with the royal family members avoided “potential drama" at Lilibet’s big day.

In a conversation with The Mirror, the expert Louella Alderson said, "Given the tensions between the Royal Family and Harry and Meghan, it's not surprising that they chose to celebrate Princess Lilibet's birthday privately with their own close circle of friends and family.”

"Their decision to exclude the Royal Family from the celebration could suggest that there is still unresolved tension or distance between them,” she added.

“It's also possible that Harry and Meghan wanted to have a more intimate and personal celebration for their daughter's first birthday without any outside interference or potential drama.”

She went on to add that Harry and Meghan wanted to create a more relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere for their three-year-old.

"It seems that the relationships between Harry and Meghan and the Royal Family are still strained,” Alderson claimed. “Princess Kate and King Charles’ illnesses don’t seem to have opened any communication channels as of yet.”