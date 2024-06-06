 
Jennifer Lopez worried about her brand amid Ben Affleck divorce rumours

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reportedly headed for divorce as marital issues heat up

June 06, 2024

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly concerned about her brand amid rumours she and Ben Affleck are headed for divorce after failing to make their marriage work.

An insider has revealed that JLo is mostly worried about her work and public image as a fourth divorce would damage her years of hard work.

Lopez is said to be taking steps to ‘protect herself’ after taking vow to come out on ‘top’ in case the divorce happens.

“JLo knows how to handle a divorce, and she’s already been meeting with lawyers,” a source told Closer Magazine. “Even though they’ve been married such a short time, there’s still a ton of assets to divvy up.”

“She’s also hired a special crisis PR team, and they’re brainstorming how she and Ben can cut the cord with as little collateral damage as possible,” they added.

However, her main concern is her well-established brand and reputation. “It’s crucial for J-Lo’s brand that she doesn’t appear to be dumped,” the tipster revealed.

The publication claimed that Affleck flashing his phone screen to the paparazzi during one of their recent joint appearances was staged.

“He made sure to flash his phone screen with J-Lo’s photo and married name on it for photographers to catch, and he agreed to put his wedding ring back on,” the source spilt.

Before concluding, the source said Lopez hopes “these photo ops will calm the frenzy down.”

